Bank of Russia buys $62.62 mln worth of yuan for July 9 settlements

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia purchased yuan on the domestic market for settlements dated July 9, 2026, in the amount of 4.8 bln rubles ($62.62 mln), according to data published on the regulator's website.

The volume of foreign currency purchases on the domestic market for settlements dated July 8 amounted to 4.7 bln rubles ($61.32 mln).

The Bank of Russia conducts foreign currency purchase and sale operations on the domestic market in the Moscow Exchange's currency market through the yuan-ruble trading instrument.