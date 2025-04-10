Kazakhstan expects trade turnover with Russia to exceed $30 bln in 2025 — foreign minister

ALMATY, April 10. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Russia totaled around $28 bln in 2024, while Astana expects it to exceed $30 bln this year, the republic’s Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Nurtleu noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state visit in November 2024 was the key event in the two countries’ political life, adding that Russia is one of Kazakhstan’s major trade partners and the biggest investor.

"In 2024, Russia was the second-biggest after the Netherlands, and I think that figures expected in the near future will show Russia as the biggest investor, with investments totaling around $4 bln. Trade [turnover between Kazakhstan and Russia] reached $28 bln last year, according to Kazakhstan’s statistics. Whereas the task was to bring it to $30 bln. I think that this year [trade] will exceed $30 bln," he said.

"Regarding investment projects, it’s worth noting that we have many joint projects, large-scale projects, with the Russian business, with their number exceeding 170, which will be implemented in the near future. They are strategic, covering areas from transport and logistics to energy, metallurgy, engineering, industry, agriculture," Nurtleu said.