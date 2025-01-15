Avtovaz boosts Lada exports by more than four times in 2024

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Avtovaz exported over 20,000 Lada cars in 2024, which is four times more than a year earlier, President of the Russian automaker Maxim Sokolov said at a press conference.

"We have not merely increased our export results by four times against 2023, having crossed the level of 20,000 cars, but also developed new destinations, such as Iran and the UAE," Sokolov said. "We restored also deliveries to Cuba, Lebanon and certain other destinations," he added.

"The issue of developing the export potential is discussed directly in Vietnam at the prime minister’s level," the chief executive added.