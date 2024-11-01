Russia, Cuba have conditions for increasing volume of trade — trade representative

HAVANA, November 1. /TASS/. Russia and Cuba have certain conditions for increasing the volume of trade and diversifying the range of products, despite the ongoing crisis in the Cuban economy, Russian Trade Representative in Cuba Sergey Baldin told TASS.

"Despite the ongoing crisis in the Cuban economy, Russia and Cuba have certain conditions for increasing the volume of trade and diversifying the range of products," he noted.

He also stressed the need for "more active and systematic participation of Russian companies and investors in business cooperation with Cuban partners, taking into account the sharing of risks and maintaining a balance of interests of the parties".

Speaking about the structure of mutual trade, Baldin noted that in 2023 mineral products (oil and oil products) dominated Russian exports to Cuba, whose share in the total export volume reached about 68%, while the share of food products, agricultural raw materials (wheat, soybean oil) reached more than 17%, and the share of machinery, equipment and vehicles amounted to 10.5%. During this period, food and agricultural products (cigars, alcohol, tobacco raw materials, coffee) dominated Russian purchases with a share of more than 96%, he said.