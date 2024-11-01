MOEX, RTS indices fall by 0.27%

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. The MOEX index fell by 0.27% and amounted to 2,553.3 points while the RTS index reached 829.03 points (-0.27%) on Friday.

At the same time, the yuan exchange rate amounted to 13,603 rubles (+2.8 kopecks).

As of 10:00 Moscow time, the MOEX index rose by 0.09% to 2,562.49 points and the RTS index also rose by 0.09% to 832.01 points. At the same time, the yuan exchange rate rose by 0.9 kopecks to 13,584 rubles.

The Moscow Exchange suspended trading in dollars and euros on June 13 due to US sanctions imposed on it and the National Clearing Center. The Bank of Russia uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading to determine the dollar and euro exchange rates to the ruble.