Imports from Russia to Turkey reach around $32.5 bln since January

ISTANBUL, October 31. /TASS/. Imports from Russia to Turkey in the first three quarters of 2024 amounted to around $32.5 bln, the Turkish Statistical Institute said.

According to the institute, $33.1 bln worth of goods were delivered from China to Turkey from January to the end of September, $32.5 bln from Russia, and $19.8 bln from Germany. The largest volume of imports to Turkey came from China and reached $3.7 bln at the end of September, Russia delivered goods worth $3.3 bln, Germany - $2.5 bln.

Turkey has exported the most goods to Germany ($15.3 bln) since the beginning of the year. The United Kingdom was in second place ($11.8 bln), followed by the United States ($11.1 bln). The top three destinations for Turkish exports remained the same in September - Germany ($1.7 bln), the United Kingdom ($1.4 bln), and the United States ($1.2 bln).

Overall, Turkey's exports in January-September 2024 increased by 2.6% year-on-year to $191.7 bln, while imports decreased by 8.1% to $252.1 bln. At the end of September, exports decreased by 1.9% year-on-year to $22 bln, while imports decreased by 1.4% to $27.1 bln, according to data posted on the website of the Turkish Statistical Institute.