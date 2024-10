MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. The volume of industrial production in Russia in January - September 2024 increased by 4.4% compared to the same period last year, according to the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

In September 2024, industrial production increased by 3.2% year-on-year, while compared to August 2024, the growth was 1.1%.

Mining and quarrying in Russia decreased by 0.6% year-on-year over nine months, while production in manufacturing increased by 7.9%.