Russia’s Agriculture Ministry expects to boost cooperation with African countries

SIRIUS /Federal Territory/, October 23. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Agriculture considers the development of agricultural exports to African countries as a promising area as a large market for Russian products and an opportunity to build bilateral relations, Advisor to the Minister of Agriculture Olga Abramova said.

"Russia occupies a leading position in the world in terms of exporting several agricultural and food products. <...> We cooperate with everyone, but we want to strengthen cooperation with African countries," she said.

According to Abramova, "First, it is a very large consumer market, and second, it is an opportunity to build relationships between countries. As far as agricultural exports are concerned, we see a future in this direction."