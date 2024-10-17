Kyrgyzstan’s gas grid coverage up to 40% from 22% thanks to Gazprom — Prime Minister

BISHKEK, October 17. /TASS/. The level of gas distribution network in Kyrgyzstan has increased from 22% to 40% since Russian holding Gazprom entered the country's market in 2014, Kyrgyz Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov said as quoted by his press service.

"The level of gas distribution network has increased from 22% in 2014 to 40% in 2024 thanks to the implementation of large-scale projects, such as the construction and reconstruction of the main gas pipeline. More than 1,400 km of street gas networks have been built, 20,000 jobs have been created," he said speaking in Bishkek at an event to mark the 10th anniversary of the establishment of Gazprom Kyrgyzstan.

He noted that in 10 years Gazprom Kyrgyzstan has become a key player in the development of the country's gas supply network.

According to the Prime Minister, the company's investments in the upgrade of the republic's infrastructure have exceeded 32 billion soms (about $376 million), which "significantly exceeds the initially planned volumes."

"Development of the gas supply network plays an important role in economic growth and improving the quality of life of citizens. The volume of natural gas consumption has increased from 210 million to 500 million cubic meters over 10 years," Japarov noted.

He also noted that cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Russia covers not only development of the gas supply network, but also education, culture and art.

"We highly appreciate Russia's contribution to the development of the educational sphere, including the transfer of school buses and the financing of the construction of new schools," the head of government stressed.