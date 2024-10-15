Russian cabinet raises quota on export of compound fertilizers

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The Russian government has increased the quota on export of compound fertilizers by 297,100 tons - from 7.3 mln tons to almost 7.6 mln tons, the press service of the cabinet reported.

"This will enable producers to export unclaimed balance of stock provided that the domestic needs are fully satisfied," the report said.

The Russian Industry and Trade Ministry has been tasked with distributing volumes of the raised quota among participants of foreign trade activities. Quotas on export of mineral fertilizers are in force until November 30, 2024. They do not cover supplies of fertilizers to Abkhazia and South Ossetia.