Gas output by Novatek adds 2.1% in 9M, hydrocarbon production up 3.6%

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Novatek’s hydrocarbon production totaled 494.1 mln barrels of oil equivalent in the first nine months of 2024, which is 3.6% higher than in the same period last year, while its gas output edged up by 2.1% to 62.3 bln cubic meters in the period, the company reported.

Production of liquid hydrocarbons rose by 12.6% in 9M to 10.24 mln tons.

In the third quarter production of hydrocarbons amounted to 163.4 mln barrels of oil equivalent, up by 5.5%. Gas output went up by 4.1% to 20.57 bln cubic meters, while production of gas condensate and oil increased by 14% to 3.41 mln tons.

Total sales of natural gas, including LNG, reached 16.87 bln cubic meters in Q3, which is almost flat year-on-year. 9M 2024 gas sales equaled 56.16 bln cubic meters, which is 2.3% lower than in the same period in 2023.

Sales of liquid hydrocarbons totaled 3.9 mln tons in Q3 2024, down by 4.3% year-on-year, while 9M 2024 sales amounted to 12.2 mln tons, up by 3% year-on-year.