Moscow authorities approve draft budget for 2025-2027 — mayor

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. The Moscow government approved the draft budget for 2025-2027, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on his Telegram channel.

"We approved the draft budget of Moscow for 2025-2027. It was prepared on the basis of many factors, including strategic development plans of the economy, the infrastructure, and the social sphere by 2030," the mayor said.

Ninety percent of the budget will be spent in 2025 for implementation of the state programs, according to information on the website of the mayor and the Government of Moscow. Thirteen state programs cover development of healthcare, education, transport system, cultural and tourist environment, preservation of cultural heritage and social support for residents of the Russian capital.

Total expenditures for state programs will stand at about five trillion rubles ($52 bln) in 2025 and 15.2 trillion rubles ($158.2 bln) in three years.

"The economy of the capital passed in general through the period of adaptation to the unprecedented sanction pressure of unfriendly countries in 2022-2023 and is now on the balanced growth path," the publication reads.