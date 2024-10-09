Russian budget surplus reached $1.7 bln in 9M 2024

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. According to the preliminary estimate of the Russian Finance Ministry, the federal budget surplus amounted to 169 bln rubles ($1.7 bln) in January - September 2024.

Budget revenues in the reporting period stood at 26.289 trillion rubles ($269.5 bln) in the reporting period, which is 33.2% more than a year earlier. Expenses reached 26.12 trillion rubles ($267.8 bln) (+23.3%), the ministry said on its website.

The budget deficit is expected to be within 2% of GDP as of the year-end, the Finance Ministry noted.

"The Russian Finance Ministry provides for performance of assignments to implement the State of the Nation Address of the President to the Federal Assembly, including in terms of financing development programs and preparing the looking-forward financial plan for 2025-2030. Parameters of the revenue base and expenditure commitments of the federal budget for 2025-2027, put forward by the government of the Russian Federation to the State Duma, support the primary structural balance since 2025 in accordance with ‘fiscal rule’ parameters," the ministry said.