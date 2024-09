MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. The price of a Brent oil futures with delivery in November exceeded $75 per barrel on London's ICE exchange for the first time since September 3, 2024, according to trading data.

As of 06:34 p.m. Moscow time, the price of Brent rose by 2.65%, to $75.07 per barrel.

By 06:54 p.m. Moscow time, Brent futures accelerated its growth and reached $75.09 (+2.68%).

Meanwhile, the price of a WTI crude futures with settlement in November rose by 2.04% to $71.37 per barrel.