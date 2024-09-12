Air travel restricted at Murmansk, Apatity airports amid security concerns

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Temporary restrictions have been instituted on air travel at the Murmansk and Apatity airports in Russia’s Murmansk Region , Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency said in a statement.

"Temporary restrictions on the operation of two airports in the Murmansk Region, Murmansk and Apatity, were imposed today, on September 12, at 9:35 a.m. (6:35 a.m. GMT), to ensure the security of civil aircraft flights," the statement reads.

Flight crews, air traffic controllers and airport services took necessary security measures, the agency added.