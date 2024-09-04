Putin supportive of Far Eastern bonds float idea

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin supported the idea of floating Far Eastern bonds for all Russians on condition of reliability of this financial instrument.

First Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Sber Alexander Vedyakhin suggested creating "special financial instruments - Arctic or Far Easter bonds available for all subjects, including individuals in Russia" at the meeting of the head of state with moderators of sessions of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"The approach to that should be very accurate. All the participants in this process must be absolutely confident that this is the reliable, secured instrument," Putin cautioned.

Bonds "can be floated in the format of digital financial assets for the maximal return, liquidity and availability all over Russia," Vedyakhin noted. "Yes-yes, this is a good proposal," the head of state said. Such instruments are already being used by Russian Railways for example, he added.