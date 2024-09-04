Price of gas in Russia to remain one of lowest worldwide — energy ministry

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. The price of gas for Russian consumers will remain the lowest among developed countries, First Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said, adding that the country’s new Energy Strategy through 2050 contains this principle.

"We are working on finding a fair balance between consumers and maintaining the most preferential conditions that exist among developed countries, and on the other hand - on ensuring replacement of mineral reserves and development of new projects," he said at the Eastern Economic Forum.

Meanwhile it is necessary to keep a balance between the interests of consumers and producers as much investment is needed for gas production, Sorokin noted, adding that Gazprom should also refocus its export infrastructure.

"We should not be involved in justifying dumping and money-losing solutions," he stressed.

