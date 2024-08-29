Putin plans to attend EEF with extensive program — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will traditionally take part in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), which will be held next week in Vladivostok, he has an extensive program planned, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Active preparations for the forum in Vladivostok are underway. The president is also preparing for it. There will be an extensive program, including an international one," Peskov said.

According to him, presidential aide Yury Ushakov will soon announce the international events. "Of course, there will be a plenary session at which the president will speak. There will be a plenary discussion. It is always a very important event," Peskov added.

Peskov stressed that the development of the Far East and the Arctic remains an undoubted priority for the country's leadership. He noted that the industry in the Far Eastern Federal District is currently showing good dynamics, and the areas of advanced development are working. "By the way, the next new territories [of advanced development] will be presented to the president," he said.

"Effective measures are being taken to stop the migration of the population from the Far East to the European part of our country and to make life there no less comfortable than in the European part. These are very important regions of our country, and their development is the main task of the Forum," Peskov concluded.