Russian, Azerbaijani shipyards may build modern tankers

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. The United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) can implement construction of tankers under the project developed by USC in cooperation with the Baku Shipyard, USC’s press service told TASS.

"One of the project that can be implemented in cooperation with the Baku Shipyard is construction of modern tankers under Project 19900M developed by USC," the press service informed.

The outfit of large-size equipment in vessel hulls is anticipated in cooperation with the Baku Shipyard as part of the construction project of modern river-sea class vessels with the further transfer to the Baku Shipyard for completion of construction, USC said.

The innovative Project 1990M tanker has higher environmental safety and automation class and is fitted with 12 cargo tanks with the total capacity up to 8,870 cubic meters. The main feature of the tanker is the possibility of carrying petroleum products of different type without flash point constraints, USC said.

"Project 19900M vessels will make it possible to successfully deliver the export program of oil and petroleum products transportation in Azov-Black Sea and Caspian routes," the company added.