QR code transactions in Russian payment card system over 1.5 mln in two months

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The number of transactions made using the all-purpose QR code of the Russian National System of Payment Cards (NSPC) was over 1.5 mln during two months of tests, NSPC’s press service informed.

"It is possible now to pay by the all-purpose QR code in more than 74,000 of trade and service businesses - either in regional points of sale or in federal chain stores. Purchases were paid more than 1.5 mln times during first two months of testing," the press service informed.

According to its data, twenty banks take part in open testing of the new service, with fifteen of them already transacting payments with the use of the unified QR code. NSPC announced launch of the pilot project on the all-purpose QR code this June.