MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Brent oil futures with delivery in August moved up above $80 per barrel on the London-based ICE for the first time since August 2, according to market data.

Brent futures had gained 0.72% to $80.03 a barrel.

By 10:20 a.m. Moscow time, Brent crude futures accelerated its growth and reached $80.17 (+0.89%). WTI crude futures added 0.68% and reached $77.5 per barrel.