Ozon reports 70% GMV growth in Q2 2024

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The gross merchandise value (GMV), including services, soared by 70% year on year in the second quarter of 2024 to 633.2 bln rubles ($7.5 bln), Russian online retailer Ozon says in its statement of unaudited financial results under the International Financial Reporting Statement.

Adjusted EBITDA of the e-commerce segment was negative in April - June and stood at minus 6.5 bln rubles ($76.4 mln). Total revenues of the segment gained 21% to 109.7 bln rubles ($1.3 bln).

The number of active buyers increased from 39.5 mln in the second quarter of the last year to 51.1 mln in the second quarter of 2024. The number of orders surged by 60% to 334.8 mln. The number of active sellers was over 550,000.