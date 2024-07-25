Volcano eruption in Kamchatka prompted foreign airlines to adjust routes — air regulator

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Eruption of the Bezymyanny Volcano in Kamchatka did not affect flights of Russian airlines but foreign air carriers had to adjust transit routes, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency said.

"The Bezymyanny Volcano eruption occurred in Kamchatka yesterday and its current volcanic activity did not affect flights of Russian airlines," the regulator said. "The natural phenomenon affected only flights of international carriers making transit flights from North America to Southeast Asia," it noted.

For the sake of flight safety, foreign air carriers are using bypass routes in airspace over Magadan and Khabarovsk, the authority added.

On July 25, the volcano ejected cinders to the height up to 12 km.