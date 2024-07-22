Ukraine violates EU Association Agreement by disrupting oil transit — Hungarian MFA

BRUSSELS, July 22. /TASS/. Kiev is violating the Ukraine-EU Association Agreement by blocking deliveries of Russian oil, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"Ukraine’s decision is threatening Hungary and Slovakia’s energy security. This is an unacceptable move on the part of the country that wants to join the EU. With its decision, it is threatening oil deliveries to two countries in the union," Magyar Nemzet quoted him as saying. According to the top Hungarian diplomat, the Kiev regime’s decision is a clear violation of an association agreement between Kiev and Brussels.

Earlier, Ukraine stopped Lukoil’s oil transit to Hungary and Slovakia via its territory after blacklisting the company. Szijjarto said that Budapest viewed these moves by the Kiev regime as unfriendly and will raise this issue at the level of foreign ministers at a session of the EU Council in Brussels on July 22.