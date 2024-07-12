Russia, Malaysia finalizing work on cancellation of tourist visas — envoy in Moscow

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The work on the agreement on mutual cancellation of visas for tourists from Russia and Malaysia is at its final stage, Malaysian Ambassador to Russia Cheong Loon Lai told TASS.

"Our relevant agencies are finalizing the work on this agreement," he said. Russian tourists can already fly to Malaysia without visas for up to 30 days, the diplomat noted. "We currently expect a similar access to Russia to be provided to tourists from Malaysia," he explained.

Russian Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov said earlier that Russia was making arrangements to scrap visas for nationals from a number of countries in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Africa and Latin America.