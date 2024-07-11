Lada cars production soaring in H1 2024 to 235,800 units — Avtovaz

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Lada cars production surged by 73% year on year to 235,800 vehicles during first six months of 2024, an official spokesperson of the Russian automaker Avtovaz told reporters.

In June 2024, Lada cars output stood at 45,200 vehicles, almost three times above the figure in June 2023.

"Lada production in June totaled 45,238 cars and knocked down kits, which is almost three times more than in June 2023 (15,702 vehicles)," the spokesperson said. "Production soared by 73% over six months to 235,815 Lada cars," he noted.

Production of the Lada Vesta model surged by 3.5 times in the first quarter of 2024. The output of the Granta and the Niva models added 37% and 49% respectively.

"Avtovaz is currently working on the planned increase of production lines speed. A new car is produced every 25 seconds as early as in summer and we will approach the maximal parameter of 20 seconds in fall," the spokesperson added.