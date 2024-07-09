Russia’s trade turnover with SCO countries up almost 25% in 2023 to $333 bln

YEKATERINBURG, July 9. /TASS/. Russia’s trade turnover with SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) member states increased by almost 25% in 2023 compared with the previous year to $333 bln, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov said.

"In terms of economy our country is one of active participants of the integration. Russia’s trade with SCO countries rose by almost 25% in 2023 to $333 bln," he said at the international industrial trade fair Innoprom.

Moscow’s direct investment in SCO nations has reached $10.2 bln, the minister noted, adding that the same amount of investment has flown to Russia.