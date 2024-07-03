Aliyev notes at meeting with Putin active cooperation between two countries’ economies

ASTANA, July 3. /TASS/. President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan noted at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia active cooperation between the two countries’ economies and growth of mutual settlements in national currencies.

"Growth of trade turnover both last year and this year demonstrates that the economies of our countries actively cooperate and the fact that mutual settlements in national currencies are also on the rise is gratifying," he said.

The share of mutual settlements in national currencies on exports from Azerbaijan to Russia already exceeds 70%, while the share of those on Russian exports to Azerbaijan roughly stands at 50%, Aliyev noted.