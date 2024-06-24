Russia’s pork supplies to China exceed 10,000 tons — agricultural watchdog

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Russia supplied more than 10,000 tons of pork products to China, including about 6,800 tons of pork and about 3,200 tons of pork by-products, Russian agricultural watchdog reported.

"As of June 24, 2024, more than 10,000 tons of pork products were exported to China. In particular, about 6,800 tons of pork and about 3,200 of pork by-products," the statement says.

Earlier, Head of the Russian agricultural watchdog Sergey Dankvert, said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum that by the end of 2024 exports of Russian pork products to China could reach 100 thousand tons.

About pork supplies

In September 2023, the Russian agricultural watchdog reported that the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China lifted African swine fever related restrictions on pork supplies from Russia. The decision was made based on the results of a risk assessment and analysis of the state control system for African swine fever in Russia.

In December 2023, representatives of the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China came to Russia to get familiar with the veterinary supervision system and the activities of the agricultural watchdog’s research institutes. They visited pig farms and inspected Russian pork producers.

The Russian agricultural watchdog reported that the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China signed a protocol on inspection, quarantine and veterinary and sanitary requirements for pork exported from Russia to China, and a corresponding veterinary certificate was also approved.

In late February 2024, the Chinese competent authority certified three Russian companies to ship pork from Russia to China. On March 7, the Miratorg agro-industrial holding announced the shipment of the first batch of pork in the amount of 27 tons from the Belgorod region to China. On April 2, another Russian enterprise sent three shipments of pork by-products totaling 167.99 tons to China.

On April 13, the Russian agricultural watchdog told TASS that the first batch of Russian pork arrived at the Chinese port.