Bank of Russia increases dollar rate to 89.07 rubles for June 15-17

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia set the official dollar rate of 89.0658 rubles for June 15-17, up 86 kopecks against the previous indicator.

The official euro rate was increased by 32 kopecks to 95.1514 rubles. The official yuan rate is fixed at 12.1629 rubles, up 12 kopecks.

According to the Moscow Exchange, the MOEX Russia Index gained 1.23% to 3,213.15 points. The RTS Index edged up by 0.38% to 1,136.98 points.

The Central Bank said on June 13 that it would fix official dollar and euro rates against the ruble on the basis of reports of banks on results of transactions in the over-the-counter currency market.