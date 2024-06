MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. The price of the Moscow Exchange shares fell by more than 6.5% amid the newly imposed sanctions.

As of 10:01 Moscow time, the Moscow Exchange shares decreased by 6.51% to 233.21 rubles per share. By 10:15 Moscow time, its shares had slowed down the decline and reached 236.86 rubles per share (-5.05%).

By 10:33 Moscow time, the Moscow Exchange shares had slowed down the decline and traded at 236.99 rubles per share (-5%).