Inbound tourist flow up 40% in 4M 2024 — Russian Economy Minister

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. The tourist flow of foreigners to Russia surged by 40% year on year in January - April 2024, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov told reporters.

"Mechanisms [of inbound tourism stimulation] have been created. Certainly, we are expanding them on a going basis but the ones already created are functioning, have the vast potential and provide for inbound tourism growth. We have [growth] by 40% in four months," the minister said.

Since last August, 400,000 foreigners visited Russia, Reshetnikov noted. "Furthermore, mechanisms of group visa-free trips are in service; [for] China and Iran in the first instance. Talks with India are underway now," he added.