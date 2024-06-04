Russian face recognition may be used in Saudi taxis

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. A Russian facial recognition system might be utilized in the EGO taxi booking platform in Saudi Arabia.

A memorandum was signed with the system's developer, NtechLab, during the Gitex Africa technology and startup exhibition, NtechLab's CEO Alexey Palamarchuk told TASS.

Video analytics will be used to verify the driver's identity. Drivers will need to send a one-second video for artificial intelligence to confirm that the person in the video is indeed the one identified on the driver's license.

"This is a new technological direction for us where we can apply all our experience in video analytics. Artificial intelligence is hard to deceive. AI algorithms are capable of distinguishing the real account owner from a fraudster or even a silicone mask of their face," Palamarchuk said.

EGO's press service clarified that the video analytics system can be implemented in their operations in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Morocco.

NtechLab was founded in 2015 and develops technologies for facial and silhouette recognition of people, as well as vehicles and license plates. The company's products are used in more than 30 regions of Russia and 30 countries worldwide. NtechLab's headquarters are located in Moscow.