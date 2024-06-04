Russia expects trade turnover with Afghanistan to keep growing — envoy

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Moscow expects trade turnover with Kabul to continue growing, and it is interested in expanding cooperation in combating international terrorism and drug-related crimes, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan, Director of the Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department Zamir Kabulov told reporters.

"Economic matters are coming to the forefront. We hope that both Russian and Afghan companies will find joint points of application that will result in further growth of trade turnover between the two countries," he said.

On the political front, the countries expect to work together more closely, the diplomat stressed. "Obviously, the Russian Federation is interested in further expansion of cooperation in combating international terrorism and drug-related crimes. This issue is constantly in the crosshairs of the Russian leadership," he added.