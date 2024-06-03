Russian stock indices in the red on Monday — market data

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russian stock indices ended the trading session on Monday with the downward, according to market data.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index lost 2.36% to 3,141.42 points. The dollar-denominated RTS Index edged down by 1.26% to 1,111.55 points.

The yuan tumbled 0.11% to 12.27 rubles. The dollar lost 1.01% to 89.09 rubles. The euro plunged by 0.73% to 96.98 rubles.

"The ruble appreciation joined pressure factors - intensified geopolitical strain, expectations of tougher position of the Central Bank as regards rates in conclusion of the Friday meeting, the rise in bond rates, fiscal initiatives of the Finance Ministry and worsened sentiment in respect of certain issuers that did not justify dividend expectations," Alexander Bakhtin from BCS Investment World said. Furthermore, oil prices are going down and Brent futures fell below $80 per barrel.

BCS Investment World expects the MOEX Russia Index to be in the range of 3,080-3,200 points. Freedom Finance Global predicts the Index moving within 3,100-3,200 points on Tuesday.