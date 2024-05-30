Russia's Q1 GDP rises by 5.4% — PM Mishustin

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Since the beginning of 2024, the Russian economy has grown rapidly, with GDP increasing by 5.4% and industrial production rising by 5.2%, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting of the Russian government.

"At the beginning of this year the Russian economy continues to develop dynamically. According to Rosstat's preliminary estimates, the gross domestic product grew by 5.4% in the first quarter," Mishustin said.

He added that economic results for 2023 show Russia’s positive trends - its GDP increased, the budget deficit was lower than planned, and public debt remained in a range convenient for servicing.