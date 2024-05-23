Uralkali doubles exports in 2023 to historical average monthly volumes

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Fertilizer manufacturer Uralkali doubled its export volumes at the end of 2023 to 7.6 mln tons, reaching historical average monthly supply volumes, the company reported. At the same time, supplies to Europe have fallen to record lows.

At the same time, the company's potassium chloride production increased by 44% to 9.8 mln tons, sales - by 58% to 10 mln tons. "In 2022, due to the geopolitical situation, Uralkali's export sales decreased to 3.8 mln tons. In 2023, the company's focus was on adapting current activities to new realities, increasing the stability of supplies and increasing sales volumes, which allowed to double export sales to 7.6 mln tons," the report noted.

At the end of 2023, the share of export sales in the company’s total sales was 76%.

In 2023, potassium chloride supplies to the Russian market fell by 5% and reached 2.4 mln tons.