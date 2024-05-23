Nizhnekamsk airport temporarily closed — Russian aviation agency

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The Nizhnekamsk airport has not been accepting or dispatching aircraft temporarily since 12:00 p.m. Moscow time (09:00 a.m. GMT), Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) said in a statement.

"In order to ensure the safety of civil aircraft flights temporary restrictions have also been imposed since 12:00 p.m. Moscow time in the airport of Nizhnekamsk (ICAO code: UWKE) - it is not accepting or dispatching flights," the statement reads.

The agency said earlier that temporary restrictions had been imposed on the operation of the Kazan airport since 11:30 a.m. Moscow time (08:30 a.m. GMT).

Flight crews, air traffic controllers and airport ground services are taking all necessary measures to ensure flight safety, the agency noted.