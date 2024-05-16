Around 734,000 Russian tourists visited China in 2023 — Putin

BEIJING, May 16. /TASS/. Mutual tourist flows between Russia and China are growing - in 2023, 734,000 Russian tourists visited China, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after the document signing ceremony during his state visit to China.

"Tourist flows are also increasing, which is largely facilitated by the mutual visa-free regime for tourist groups operating in both countries," he said.

"In 2023, 734,000 Russian citizens visited China and 477,000 Chinese tourists visited Russia," Putin added.