Trade turnover between Tajikistan, Russia up 21% in Q1 to over $454 mln

DUSHANBE, April 25. /TASS/. Mutual trade between Tajikistan and Russia rose by 21% in January-March 2024 year-on-year to over $454.2 mln, according to data provided by the statistical agency under the president of the republic.

Imports from Russia to Tajikistan totaled $433.1 mln, while exports to Russia from the republic amounted to $21.1 mln, according to data obtained by TASS. Russia was Tajikistan’s largest trade partner in terms of trade turnover in the reporting period, according to foreign trade data.

Russia was also Tajikistan’s key partner in terms of imports in the period, with goods supplied to the republic from the country accounting for 28.9% of all its imports.