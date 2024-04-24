Russian stock indices show weak mixed dynamics as trading on Moscow Exchange opens

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices showed mixed dynamics at the opening of trading on Moscow Exchange on Wednesday.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index decreased by 0.03% to 3,438.45 points, while the RTS index increased by 0.37% to 1,167.82 points.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index went up to 3,430.84 points (-0.25%), and the RTS index reached 1,166.41 points (+0.25%).

Meanwhile, the dollar-to-ruble exchange rate at the Moscow Exchange trading was 92.65 rubles (-0.52%), the euro rate amounted to 99.05 rubles (-0.54%). The yuan exchange rate went down to 12,738 rubles (-0.53%).