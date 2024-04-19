Georgian wine exports to Russia rise by 74% in Q1 2024

TBILISI, April 19. /TASS/. In January - March of 2024, Georgia exported more than 24,000 tons of wine to Russia, which is 74% more than the same figure in 2023, according to the National Statistics Service of Georgia.

According to the statement, Georgia exported 24,090 tons of wine worth $65 mln to Russia. In the first three months of last year, the figure reached 13,800 tons worth $38 mln. The share of wine reached 6.3% in the total volume of exports of Georgian goods.

The volume of mineral water supplies to Russia, as well as carbonated drinks containing sugar, increased by 15.7% to around 34,300 tons. Imports of goods from Russia to Georgia reached $458.4 mln in January - March, which is 6.5% lower than the same period last year. Imports of oil and oil products amounted to 179,600 tons worth $136.6 mln, representing a decline of 24%. At the same time, the volume of supplies of wheat and meslin increased by 55% to 61,400 tons compared to 39,000 tons in January - March 2023.

The National Statistics Service of Georgia reported earlier that trade turnover between Georgia and Russia in January - March reached around $620 mln, which is 7% less than the same figure for 2023.

Russia is second among Georgia's main commercial partners. In the Q1 of this year, its share of total international trade volume was 13.2%. During this period, Georgian exports to Russia were more than $160 mln (a 9% drop in annual terms), while imports totaled more than $458 mln (a 6.5% decrease).

Turkey ranked first among Georgia's commercial partners from January to March, with a trade volume of over $722 mln, 5.6% more than the same time last year. China ranked third, with trade turnover exceeding $330 mln, 12% lower than the same statistics from the previous year, followed by the United States (over $328 mln), Azerbaijan ($298 mln), and Kyrgyzstan ($237 mln).

Georgia's total international trade turnover in January-March reached around $4.7 bln (a 6.5% decline). Exports surpassed $1.3 bln, down 9.3%, while imports totaled more than $3.3 bln, down 5.3%. The negative international trade balance for the first three months of 2024 surpassed $2 bln.