Cargo turnover of Russian seaports down 6.2% YOY in January — regulator

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. The cargo turnover of Russian seaports fell by 6.2% year on year to 71 mln metric tons in January 2024, the press service of the Federal Agency of Maritime and River Transport said.

The cargo turnover dropped by 5.4% to 7.8 mln metric tons in ports of the Arctic Basin. Seaports of the Baltic Basin had the 4.3% decrease in the cargo turnover to 21.6 mln metric tons.

The cargo turnover fell by 7.1% year on year to 24 mln metric tons in ports of the Azov-Black Sea Basin and by 9.1% to 16.9 mln metric tons in seaports of the Far Eastern Basin.

The cargo turnover surged by 1.6 times year-on-year to 0.7 mln metric tons in seaports of the Caspian Basin in the reporting month.