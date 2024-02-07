Annual inflation in Russia accelerates to 7.27% — Economy Ministry

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia accelerates from 7.24% a week earlier to 7.27% from January 30 to February 5, the Ministry of Economic Development says in its price situation review.

"Inflation in the consumer market totaled 0.16% over the week from January 30 to February 5, 2024. In the food segment, inflation amounted to 0.26%. Prices changed by 1.7% for fruits and vegetables, and by 0.1% for other foods," the ministry noted.

"In the service sector, the price growth rate declined to 0.18% amid the slowdown of the rise in domestic airfare prices," the ministry added.