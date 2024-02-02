Georgia to work on starting talks on free trade with United States — premier candidate

TBILISI, February 2. /TASS/. Georgia will work to start negotiations on free trade with the United States, according to the government program of the candidate for prime minister Irakli Kobakhidze, which was submitted to parliament.

"In order to attract new markets, the area of free trade agreements will be further expanded, and for this purpose, consultations with Israel on the start of negotiations will continue. Working towards the start of negotiations on a free trade agreement with the United States will be a priority," the document says.

According to the program, a free trade regime with the UAE will also come into force this year, and negotiations will begin on concluding a free trade agreement with South Korea.

At an extraordinary congress of the ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party on Thursday, Kobakhidze was nominated as a candidate for the post of Prime Minister of Georgia. After that he submitted the line-up of the future cabinet of ministers and its program to parliament. To approve the candidacy, the politician will have to secure the support of at least 76 out of 150 deputies.

The post of Prime Minister of Georgia became vacant after Irakli Garibashvili announced his resignation on January 29. He took over as chairman of the ruling party.