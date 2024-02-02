Bank of Russia raises dollar exchange rate for February 3-5 to 90.66 rubles

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia set the official dollar exchange rate for February 3-5 at 90.6626 rubles, which is 43 kopecks higher than the previous figure.

The regulator raised the official euro exchange rate by 1 ruble 24 kopecks to 98.6437 rubles.

The official yuan exchange rate was raised by 6 kopecks to 12.6002 rubles.

According to the Moscow Exchange, as of 04:25 p.m. Moscow time, the dollar exchange rate in foreign exchange trading was 91.09 rubles (+0.7%), the euro rate rose to 99.05 rubles (+1.14%), yuan went up to 12,646 rubles. (+0.09%).