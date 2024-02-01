Russian Railways passenger transportation rises by 4.1% in January

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Russian Railways transported 86.8 mln passengers in January, which is 4.1% more than the same period in 2023, the company said.

"In total, 86.8 mln passengers made trips in the first month of the year, which is 4.1% more than in January 2023," the company said.

Of these, 77.1 mln passengers used suburban routes, which is 3.4% higher than last year, and 9.7 mln passengers used long-distance routes, an increase of 9.7%.

Passenger turnover in January amounted to 10 bln passenger-km, an increase of 9.3% compared to the same period in 2023. Including: in suburban traffic - 2.4 bln passenger-km (+4%) and in long-distance traffic - 7.6 bln passenger-km (+11%), Russian Railways added.