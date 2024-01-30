Corporate borrowing in friendly currencies on the rise — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Currency lending for corporate clients of Russian banks gained 401 bln rubles ($4.5 bln) in the ruble equivalent, while loans were predominantly extended in currencies of friendly countries, the Bank of Russia said in its information and analytical paper on the banking sector development.

"Currency loans contracted by moderate $3.1 bln in 2023 (by $30.2 bln in 2022). However, the trend of currency lending growth surfaced in the fourth quarter (+401 bln rubles in the ruble equivalent). Loans were largely extended in currencies of friendly countries," the Central Bank said.

A third of currency loans extended to companies in portfolios of Russian banks is yuan-denominated, department director of the Bank of Russia Alexander Danilov told reporters.