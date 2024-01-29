FT report on EU plans to put economic squeeze on Hungary based on real document — source

BRUSSELS, January 29. /TASS/. The report by the Financial Times (FT) on the EU's plans to put economic pressure on Hungary to persuade Budapest not to block further aid for Kiev is based on a real document, but it "does not contain a specific action plan for Budapest," an EU source told reporters in Brussels.

"The document referred to by the Financial Times is a working note prepared by the EU Council secretariat on its own initiative, which describes the current state of Hungary's economy," the source said.

However, he asserted that the document "does not reflect the state of ongoing negotiations on the EU budget between ambassadors or between EU leaders." "This note does not contain any specific plan regarding the EU budget or the fund for Ukraine, nor does it define any plan regarding Hungary," the source said.

Earlier, the FT, citing an internal EU document that had come into its possession, reported that Brussels was seeking to collapse the forex rate for the national currency, the Hungarian forint, and impair Hungary's investment attractiveness in order to harm job growth and economic expansion in the Central European country. The authoritative London-based publication noted that if Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban does not make concessions, the EU leadership may publicly announce a complete cutoff of funding to Budapest with the intention of giving the markets a scare to sour investor sentiment on Hungary.