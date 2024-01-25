Ammonia export terminal to be commissioned in Q2 2024 — official

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. The Russia’s first ammonia export terminal in the Black Sea port of Taman is planned to be commissioned in the second quarter of this year, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Mikhail Yurin told reporters at the Russia International Exhibition and Forum.

"This project is actually at the proactive stage of execution. We are monitoring it and also helping our counterparties. As with many investment projects, so to say, unforeseen factors occur that influence the project," Yurin said. The project is expected to be launched in the second quarter of this year, he added.

Earlier reports said that the first stage designed for the freight turnover of two million metric tons of ammonia per year was to be launched in late 2023.

